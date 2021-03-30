Pulaski man dead following barricade situation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a barricade situation Monday.

Officers with the Pulaski Police Department responded to a domestic incident in the vicinity of 10th Street NW and Randolph Avenue just after 9 a.m. March 29.

Officers said the suspect ran into the home and barricaded himself when police approached him. It was determined he had a gun and would not leave the home. Arrest warrants were then obtained for 67-year-old Pierce L. Flinchum for assault and battery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police contacted Flinchum via telephone throughout the day in an attempt to get him to peacefully surrender, but those communications were not successful.

The Pulaski Police Department requested assistance from the Virginia State Police’s tactical response team due to the high risk potential of personnel entering the home. A Christiansburg Police Department K9 team also responded.

The VSP tactical team entered the home around 10:30 p.m. and found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Pulaski PD says it wants to extend its condolences to the family and friends of Flinchum.

