Radford University to hold multiple in-person graduation ceremonies this spring

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University has set their plans for multiple in-person graduation ceremonies. The university will be celebrating the classes of 2020 and 2021.

This is after Governor Ralph Northam released plans allowing more people at graduations.

The university says it will have graduations on it Radford and Roanoke campuses.

“Commencement represents so much. Not only a celebration of the accomplishments achieved to-date, but also of the promise of hope, and expectation of what’s to come. And being able to be together in real time, face-to-face, and celebrate all that moment represents is critical,” university spokesperson Caitlyn Scaggs.

Undergraduate and graduate ceremonies will be held April 29 thru May 2.

Officials say graduates will be able to have up to four guests and must complete a commencement RSVP form by April 16.

To learn more about Radford University’s graduation ceremonies you can visit their website.

