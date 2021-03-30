Roanoke Police arrest woman for Sunday shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a woman and charged her with malicious wounding for a shooting Sunday on Madison Avenue NW.

Aariqua Austin, 23 of Roanoke, is in custody after surrendering at the Roanoke Police Department Tuesday.

Detectives determined she and the victim know each other, but no information has been released about a possible motive.

The victim sustained serious injuries from multiple gunshots wounds.

