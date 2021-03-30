Advertisement

Senior with dementia reported missing out of Roanoke

Courtesy Roanoke Police
Courtesy Roanoke Police(Roanoke Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pauline Booker, 78 of Roanoke, was reported missing Monday.

According to Roanoke Police, she has dementia and was last seen in the 1600 block of Queen Ann Dr. SE at approximately 7:00 p.m. wearing a dark red long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 911.

