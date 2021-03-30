Advertisement

Three people rescued from Iron Ridge mine Monday night

Approximately 60 responders worked the incident with multiple teams entering the mine, including dog units.
A fire truck.
A fire truck.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - According to the Galax Fire Department, three people are being rescued Monday night out of the “old mines” in the Iron Ridge area.

No injuries were reported.

