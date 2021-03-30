Advertisement

Shooting in northwest Roanoke injures two

Shooting investigation on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke
Shooting investigation on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Tuesday afternoon.

Two people were hurt in the area of the 1400 block of Melrose Avenue NW, according to police. One, a boy, sustained what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound and taken to a hospital; the other, a man, sustained a minor injury and was not taken for treatment.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with tips that might help the investigation is asked to contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” for proper delivery). Both forms may remain anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

