Shooting in northwest Roanoke injures two

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Tuesday afternoon.

Two people were hurt in the area of the 1400 block of Melrose Avenue NW, according to police. One, a boy, sustained what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound and taken to a hospital; the other, a man, sustained a minor injury and was not taken for treatment.

No one has been arrested.

Shooting investigation on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke (WDBJ7)

Anyone with tips that might help the investigation is asked to contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” for proper delivery). Both forms may remain anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

