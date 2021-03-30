Virginia inks $4 billion deal with Amtrak, CSX to boost rail

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed a $3.7 billion deal with Amtrak and CSX Transportation that officials say will break loose a major East Coast chokepoint and allow for a dramatic expansion of passenger and commuter rail.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attended Tuesday’s signing ceremony at the Alexandria Amtrak station and said it is a preview of what can be accomplished if Congress passes a massive infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden is expected to unveil Wednesday.

The broad outline of Tuesday’s agreement was announced in December 2019, but took more than a year to formalize. A key piece of the expansion is a new Long Bridge over the Potomac River dedicated to passenger rail.

