Virginia inks $4 billion deal with Amtrak, CSX to boost rail

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed a $3.7 billion deal with Amtrak and CSX Transportation that officials say will break loose a major East Coast chokepoint and allow for a dramatic expansion of passenger and commuter rail.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attended Tuesday’s signing ceremony at the Alexandria Amtrak station and said it is a preview of what can be accomplished if Congress passes a massive infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden is expected to unveil Wednesday.

The broad outline of Tuesday’s agreement was announced in December 2019, but took more than a year to formalize. A key piece of the expansion is a new Long Bridge over the Potomac River dedicated to passenger rail.

