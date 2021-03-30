Advertisement

Virginia’s COVID positivity rate remains at 5.8% Tuesday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(CDC)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 617,941 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, March 30, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,432 from the 616,509 reported Monday, a larger increase than the 1,143 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 3,700,610 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday, up from Monday’s 3,590,553.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

6,466,133 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 5.8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same number reported Monday.

As of Tuesday, there are 10,242 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,219 reported Monday.

1,070 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,043 Monday. 51,236 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

