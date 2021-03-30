Volvo partners with California company to deploy self-driving trucks

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Volvo has partnered with a California company to develop autonomous trucks that will be built at the Volvo truck plant in Dublin.

Volvo Autonomous Solutions has joined with the self-driving company Aurora to develop autonomous highway transport for class 8 Volvo trucks, which are produced in Dublin.

Specific models have not been determined, and information about the timeline has not been released.

The automation project aims to benefit “customers and society in terms of productivity, safety, sustainabilitly and energy efficiency,” according to a statement from Volvo.

“Creating a viable autonomous on-highway offering requires close partnerships with both customers and tech partners to develop the needed capabilities,” says Nils Jaeger, President of Volvo Autonomous Solutions. “This exciting partnership brings our goal of transport as a service an important step closer and will accelerate our commercial offer for hub-to-hub applications in North America. Aurora is already a leading force in autonomous systems, and its integrated self-driving stack, software, hardware and data services platform combine to offer a clear path towards efficient and safe on-highway solutions in the medium term.”

“Since the first project together in 2018, Aurora has developed a deep respect for Volvo, its engineering process, and its commitment to safety. With the groundwork now laid through the establishment of Volvo Autonomous Solutions and the creation of Aurora’s industry-leading sensor suite, we’re excited to join forces to develop self-driving solutions with Volvo’s impressive network of customers,” said Sterling Anderson, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Aurora.

