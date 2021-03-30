Warrant out for suspect after bomb threat made at Galax Health & Rehab Center

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A warrant will be served on Jason Lee Hill, 37, for Communicating a Bomb Threat after an employee at the Galax Health and Rehabilitation Center received a call from someone stating they would be placing explosives at the facility.

No explosives were ever located, according to the Galax Police Department.

Galax Police responded shortly after 5 p.m. Monday to the facility and secured the area. Galax Fire and Rescue was put on standby.

Residents at the facility were put on a shelter in place order due to nobody being allowed inside due to COVID-19 protocols. State Police and Virginia Tech Police aided with explosive detection dogs and a preliminary search of the facility.

As officers were obtaining a warrant for an identified suspect, a second call was received by a resident on Skyview Dr. saying the suspect made threats to them and fled back to his home. The suspect was found with a self-inflicted knife wound to his arm on Skyview Dr. and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers subdued the bleeding with a tourniquet.

The scene was cleared at 7:15 p.m. The warrant for the suspect will be served after release from the hospital.

The Virginia State Police, Virginia Tech Police Department, Galax Fire Department and Grayson County Sheriff’s Office all aided in the case.

