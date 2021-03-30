White Sulphur Springs sees development

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDBJ) - Local business owners are hoping for a busy summer.

All along Main Street in White Sulphur Springs, new businesses are preparing or have opened, ranging from a planned micro-brewery and pub under construction now, to stores, a specialty grocery, and a bike shop.

”I was one of the first guys here,” said Max Hammer of Hammer Cycles. “Really early on, it was kind of a strange thing to open up a business right in a pandemic, but business is picking up, and we’ve got more and more shops. It’s just wonderful.”

They say they’ve been pleased with the amount of customers, and more businesses are coming in, including plans to convert an old school in town to a boutique hotel.

