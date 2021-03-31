Advertisement

98-year-old woman receives Carilion’s 100,000th dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

By Ashley Boles
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The rainy weather sometimes slows things down, but it didn’t slow the line, nor the shots, and it certainly didn’t slow 98-year-old June Rutherfoord from getting her COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

”It had to be done and we’re delighted to have access to the vaccine; it’s literally the difference between life and death,” said Bill Rutherfoord, June’s son.

Balloons were hung at the Berglund Center Wednesday for the celebration, which Rutherfoord was not expecting.

“I don’t remember them cheering that much when I won a tennis match!” joked June.

Though there weren’t any sports being played in the arena, Rutherfoord was worthy of the celebration, as she represents another life protected.

”We celebrate to recognize those who have lost during this period; we celebrate those who have sacrificed so much during this time,” said Chad Alvarez with Carilion.

Bill Rutherfoord, June’s son, also received his shot Wednesday.

