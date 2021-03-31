Advertisement

Carilion allergist gives advice for allergy season

By Ashley Boles
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If your nose has been running and your eyes are itchy, you’re not alone.

According to an allergist with Carilion, spring allergies have been problematic for people since February.

There are many over-the-counter medicines that can help, but even with the rain many hometowns saw Wednesday, the season is far from over.

”We had many moderate tree pollen days and at least three high pollen days this season already. Right now the main tree pollens that are out are juniper, maple and tree of heaven, but it’s going to get worse. As everyone in our area knows, we are going to have more and more consistently high days,” said Aneysa Sane with Carilion.

Nasal rinsing can help if you’re suffering.

Watch for consistently open mouths in children, as that can be a sign that allergies need attention from an allergist.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing West Virginia man found dead in Boones Mill
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Shooting investigation on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke
Shooting in northwest Roanoke injures two
Marijuana buds are shown at Huron View Provisioning in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Governor Northam proposes acceleration of marijuana legalization
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks

Latest News

Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin addresses the media about mental health issues.
Local law enforcement looking for state help to deal with mental health
More than 40 senior citizens are either fully vaccinated or have at least one shot thanks to a...
Chesterfield man makes COVID-19 vaccine appointments for dozens of seniors
Syringes await use at a vaccination clinic in Virginia.
Central Shenandoah Health District recommends registering for vaccinations ASAP
Curtis, a Meals on Wheels client in Roanoke, would like to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but there...
No COVID-19 vaccine option for the homebound