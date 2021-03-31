Carilion allergist gives advice for allergy season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If your nose has been running and your eyes are itchy, you’re not alone.

According to an allergist with Carilion, spring allergies have been problematic for people since February.

There are many over-the-counter medicines that can help, but even with the rain many hometowns saw Wednesday, the season is far from over.

”We had many moderate tree pollen days and at least three high pollen days this season already. Right now the main tree pollens that are out are juniper, maple and tree of heaven, but it’s going to get worse. As everyone in our area knows, we are going to have more and more consistently high days,” said Aneysa Sane with Carilion.

Nasal rinsing can help if you’re suffering.

Watch for consistently open mouths in children, as that can be a sign that allergies need attention from an allergist.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.