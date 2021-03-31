COVID vaccination appointments available at select VA Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Appointments are currently available for eligible populations at certain Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies throughout Virginia.

Appointments are available in 74 Walmart stores and seven Sam’s Clubs. Those eligible who wish to make an appointment can use the Walmart or Sam’s Club website scheduler. The scheduler will also provide a reminder when it is time to receive a second vaccine dose.

Vaccines will only be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in the Commonwealth; that criteria can be found on the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

Appointments are available seven days a week, but timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine. You do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to sign up for an appointment there.

For more information on Walmart and Sam’s Club’s involvement in COVID-19 vaccinations, click here.

