DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Daleville Summer Concert Series is returning for the 2021 season, after cancelling events in 2020 because of COVID crowd restrictions.

COVID-19 protocols and event details will be announced later for the 2021 season, taking place at the Daleville Town Center and presented by Bank of Botetourt and Bud Light.

Announcing our 2021 season presented by Bank of Botetourt and Bud Light! We're excited to return to live music... Posted by Daleville Summer Concert Series on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

