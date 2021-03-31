Danville vaccination appointments go unfilled; city to post links to available appointments daily

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - When the Virginia Department of Emergency Management opened its Danville vaccine center two weeks ago, it was one of three in the state, and planned to administer 3,000 doses a day.

“That was based on a number of planning factors that went into it, such as population density, size of the facility, what we thought would be the demand of the vaccine,” said Lauren Opett, Communications Director for Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM).

However, that was more than what the center needed. Last week, they announced extra doses would no longer be given to people without appointments. Yet, walk-ins are still an issue at all their centers.

“At one of our other sites, by the morning, over 90% of people in line did not have appointments; that makes the line extremely long,” said Opett.

And over the last few days, vaccination numbers have plummeted in Danville.

During the first week, 8,476 doses were administered, 3,983 the second week, and just 298 doses two days into week three.

Now the clinic is only receiving 750 doses split between the site and two mobile units.

The other doses initially planned for the clinic have been moved elsewhere in the state.

“We are reallocating those doses to parts of Virginia.” said Opett.

Even with the lowered number of doses, slots are still going unfilled. So the city is working to make it easier to register.

“Sometime the day before, if there are shots available, they can go to our page or Rivercitytv page to get a link and make an appointment for the next day,” said City Manager Ken Larking.

The link will be posted to their website, daily. Anyone in Phase 1 who can make it to the site can register.

