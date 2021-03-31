Dog missing after fatal I-81 crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The search is on for a dog that ran from the scene of a fatal crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened near Salem along I-81.

Friends of the victims say a dog that was in a minivan involved in the crash is missing.

The dog’s name is Emmie.

The crash killed 62-year-old Andy Himes of Pennsylvania, and his wife was hospitalized in Roanoke.

Friends say as Ms. Himes recuperates, they are desperately trying to find this dog, and will take any help they can get.

Sadly, one dog was killed and another is missing from an accident yesterday on I-81 near mile marker 137. The missing... Posted by Roanoke Valley SPCA on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

