Advertisement

Dog missing after fatal I-81 crash

Emmie, dog missing after crash
Emmie, dog missing after crash(Krista Horton)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The search is on for a dog that ran from the scene of a fatal crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened near Salem along I-81.

Friends of the victims say a dog that was in a minivan involved in the crash is missing.

The dog’s name is Emmie.

The crash killed 62-year-old Andy Himes of Pennsylvania, and his wife was hospitalized in Roanoke.

Friends say as Ms. Himes recuperates, they are desperately trying to find this dog, and will take any help they can get.

Sadly, one dog was killed and another is missing from an accident yesterday on I-81 near mile marker 137. The missing...

Posted by Roanoke Valley SPCA on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing West Virginia man found dead in Boones Mill
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Shooting investigation on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke
Shooting in northwest Roanoke injures two
Marijuana buds are shown at Huron View Provisioning in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Governor Northam proposes acceleration of marijuana legalization
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks

Latest News

Four guests each: Virginia Tech updates commencement plans
Police lights
Driver seriously hurt after hitting creek near Bedford/Campbell line
I-81 Crash at MM127
File image
Gov. Northam approves Voting Rights Act of Virginia