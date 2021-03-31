Driver seriously hurt after hitting creek near Bedford/Campbell line

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is being treated after being pulled from a creek Wednesday afternoon near the Bedford/Campbell County line.

Virginia State Police were called at 1:24 p.m. March 31 about a crash on Route 460.

Police say the driver of a Dodge Charger was headed east in the right lane, then moved into the left lane and across the median, crossing westbound traffic and going off the road, hitting an embankment and overturning in a creek.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of what police say are life-threatening injuries.

