Four guests each: Virginia Tech updates commencement plans

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has announced it will host 15 commencement ceremonies this spring, to recognize graduates “while adhering to public health guidelines with up to four guests” per graduate.

The in-person commencement ceremonies will be held in Lane Stadium.

Registration for graduates and their guests is required and due by April 16. Click here for signup information.

Graduates and guests will not be permitted to gather in large numbers outside the stadium. Tailgating and congregating will not be allowed and public health measures will still be in place.

Commencement updates will be shared via email, online, and through Virginia Tech social media channels.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.