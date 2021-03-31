Advertisement

GM recalling 10,000 Chevy and GMC vans due to fire risk

This Oct. 28, 2011 photo, shows the GMC nameplate at the 41st annual South Florida...
This Oct. 28, 2011 photo, shows the GMC nameplate at the 41st annual South Florida International Auto Show, in Miami Beach, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 10,000 vans due to a fire risk and recommending that owners park them outdoors away from buildings and other structures until they are repaired.

GM has recalled almost 8,000 2021 Chevrolet Express and more than 2,000 2021 GMC Savana vehicles, saying that drivers may get a low battery voltage warning if a short circuit occurs, which can cause the battery to die or cause a fire under the hood.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle has been recalled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing West Virginia man found dead in Boones Mill
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Shooting investigation on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke
Shooting in northwest Roanoke injures two
Marijuana buds are shown at Huron View Provisioning in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Governor Northam proposes acceleration of marijuana legalization
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Detectives find cause of Tiger Woods crash but won’t reveal
Local prefect Josiane Chevalier, second right, and her aide watch French President Emmanuel...
France to close schools, ban domestic travel as virus surges
The trial continues today for former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the...
Day 3 of testimonies in Chauvin's trial
Paris residents express pandemic concerns
Four guests each: Virginia Tech updates commencement plans