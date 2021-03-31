Governor Northam proposes acceleration of marijuana legalization

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam proposed Wednesday to accelerate marijuana legalization in the Commonwealth.

Gov. Northam wants to move the legalization of simple possession of marijuana up to July 1, 2021, nearly three years sooner than previously planned. He also announced proposed changes that will advance public health protections, set clear expectations for labor protections in the cannabis industry and begin to seal criminal records immediately, according to a news release from his office.

“Our Commonwealth is committed to legalizing marijuana in an equitable way,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia will become the 15th state to legalize marijuana—and these changes will ensure we do it with a focus on public safety, public health, and social justice. I am grateful to the advocates and legislators for their dedicated work on this important issue, and I look forward to this legislation passing next month.”

The changes are amendments to Senate Bill 1406 and House Bill 2312, which legalize the adult-use of marijuana in Virginia.

Gov. Northam said he was driven to propose an advance in legalization due to the disproportionate number of Black Virginians being arrested for simple possession. A report of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission released in November 2020 found that they were more than three times as likely to be arrested. That trend has continued since the simple possession of marijuana was decriminalized - punishable with a $25 civil fine - in July 2020, according to Virginia courts. Gov. Northam said he remains committed to working with legislators and advocates to repair past harm.

“I’m pleased with the improvements the Governor has proposed,” said Delegate Lamont Bagby, chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. “We are doing everything possible to repair and redress the harm done to communities of color most impacted by marijuana criminalization—the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus stands in support of the Governor’s amendments because justice must not be delayed.”

“Virginia’s communities of color deserve equity—and that means taking action now to end the disproportionate fines, arrests, and convictions of marijuana offenses,” said Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax. “I am proud of the work to improve this bill for all of the people we serve, and I look forward to this legislation becoming law.”

Below is a list of legislative changes proposed by Gov. Northam, as outlined in his office’s release:

Public health: Governor Northam is proposing two budget amendments. The first change immediately funds a public awareness campaign on the health and safety risks of marijuana. The other measure funds training to help law enforcement officers recognize and prevent drugged driving. These amendments also include explicit language directing ongoing support for public health education.

Worker protections: Governor Northam’s amendments authorize the new Cannabis Control Authority to revoke a company’s business license if they interfere with union organizing efforts, fail to pay prevailing wage as defined by the United States Department of Labor, or classify more than 10 percent of employees as independent contractors.

Ending disproportionate enforcement: The Governor’s amendments allow adults to legally possess up to one ounce of cannabis, without intent to distribute, beginning July 1, 2021. These amendments would maintain current public safety measures that prohibit smoking while driving, smoking while driving a school bus, and possession on school grounds, for example. Governor Northam noted that these are not “new crimes,” but rather the continuation of common-sense policies to protect children, drivers, pedestrians, and others.

Speeding up sealing of records and expungements: Governor Northam’s amendments allow for expungement and sealing of criminal records on marijuana to begin as soon as state agencies are able to do so and simplify the criteria for when records can be sealed. The General Assembly passed broader legislation to implement comprehensive expungement reform beginning in 2025. This generational change requires extensive updates to state agency computer systems and processes, which were made possible by funding in the Governor’s introduced budget. In the coming months, Governor Northam will continue to work hand in hand with legislators to make Virginia’s criminal justice system more equitable, including through efforts to resentence individuals previously convicted for marijuana offenses.

Home cultivation: The Governor’s changes will allow households to grow up to four plants beginning on July 1, 2021. The amendments would require the plants to be labeled with identification information, out of sight from public view, and out of range of individuals under the age of 21.

“Virginia is one step closer to legalizing marijuana on July 1, 2021,” said Senator Louise Lucas. “Following the example of several other states, the Governor’s amendments allow us to set up a safe, regulated, and equitable market while immediately protecting communities of color.”

“Governor Northam has listened carefully to each of our concerns and addressed them fully,” said Senator Mamie Locke. “In Virginia, we are legalizing marijuana in the right way.”

