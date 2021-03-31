Intense fire training for Roanoke Fire and EMS recruits tests their strength

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Recruits for Fire and EMS training school, that supports four localities throughout the Roanoke Valley, worked on saving one of their own today.

RIT or Rapid intervention team training involves helping a fellow firefighter out of a building or a small space in full gear.

The training took place in Troutville, and is one of the most intense parts of recruit school.

“It’s focused on saving of our own but it’s also on how to work under stressful situations, how to work together as a team, and forming leaders within the group,” said Battalion Chief of training,” Matt Dewhirst.

The recruits that took part in the training Tuesday will graduate in just a few weeks.

Right now there are about 40 openings for firefighters between two new recruit schools that will begin later this spring.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.