James Taylor/Jackson Browne show at Berglund moved from June to August

(KSPR)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A concert by James Taylor and His All-Star Band, with guest Jackson Browne, has changed dates a second time.

The show was supposed to have been June 23 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke; that was the second date set for the show, because of COVID-related crowd concerns. The new date is August 11.

The Berglund Center says previously purchased tickets will be honored for all rescheduled dates, so if you’ve already bought tickets, hold on to them. If the new date doesn’t work for you, contact the point of purchase for information on refunds.

The artists, both in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, jointly released this statement:

“(Jackson and I/James and I) want to thank all those who have graciously held onto their tickets; we appreciate your continued patience as we navigate these unchartered waters. We didn’t want to have to cancel this tour that we’ve been waiting so long to perform together, so we’ve been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert. Of course we will be keeping a close eye and abide with all health and safety protocols throughout each venue and state. We can’t wait to get back on stage and see you out there soon.”  James Taylor and Jackson Browne

RESCHEDULED DATES* CITY / VENUE

July 29, 2021 Chicago, IL / United Center

July 31, 2021 Cuyahoga Falls, OH / Blossom Music Center

August 1, 2021 Clarkston, MI / DTE Entergy Center

August 3, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA / PPG Paints Arena

August 4 2021 Dayton, OH / Nutter Center

August 6, 2021 Charleston, WV / Charleston Coliseum

August 11, 2021 Roanoke, VA / Berglund Center Coliseum

August 13, 2021 Louisville, KY / KFC Yum! Center

August 14, 2021 Memphis, TN / FedExForum

August 16, 2021 Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

August 17, 2021 Atlanta, GA / Infinite Energy Center

August 19, 2021 Hershey, PA / Giant Center

