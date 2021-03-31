Advertisement

Local law enforcement looking for state help to deal with mental health

Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin addresses the media about mental health issues.(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Local law enforcement agencies are calling on the commonwealth of Virginia to help address what they call a mental health crisis.

Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin, Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson and Christiansburg Police Chief Mark Sisson held a news conference Wednesday to discuss what they deal with when trying to get people into the mental health system.

Sheriff’s offices from Amherst, Bedford, Campbell, Floyd, and Roanoke County were also there.

They said too often, they have to drive to Virginia Beach to transport someone to a mental health facility, which takes time and resources from them.

The following is a statement from Sheriff Partin:

