Advertisement

Mill Mountain Zoo increases visitor capacity

Shayne Dwyer/WDBJ7
Shayne Dwyer/WDBJ7(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time since its initial reduction of capacity, the Mill Mountain Zoo is updating its pandemic policies. Beginning April 1, the zoo will increase its capacity to 120 guests per hour.

The zoo said it determined its capacity very conservatively when COVID-19 restrictions were mandated by Governor Ralph Northam. Even with restrictions easing, the zoo decided to keep its numbers low and guests spread widely throughout the facility in the best interest of community health. Now, the zoo says it feels comfortable complying with the governor’s guidelines increasing venues to 30% of their capacity, since vaccination rates are rising and the number of cases is plateauing.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, people have been seeking outdoor forms of entertainment. Mill Mountain Zoo said this year it has seen a rise in attendance earlier in the season than usual.

“Since the weather has been so nice, a lot of people have wanted to enjoy the outdoors. We’ve been regularly hitting our COVID-19 level capacity.  Increasing our capacity per hour will allow more guests to spend time outdoors while learning about wildlife conservation and our animals.,” said Kontessa St. Clair, guest services manager.

The zoo has switched to its spring/summer hours and will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests are still encouraged to wear masks on zoo grounds and are required to wear them within the gift shop.

Mill Mountain Zoo

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing West Virginia man found dead in Boones Mill
Shooting investigation on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke
Shooting in northwest Roanoke injures two
Crash on I-81 at MM 137 March 29, 2021
One dead, two injured in crash on I-81 in Roanoke County
A Flash Flood Watch will begin at 6AM on Wednesday morning.
Strong front brings rain and cold air to the region
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks

Latest News

VMI Cadet Kasey Meredith
VMI names its first female regimental commander
Pockets of heavy rain and isolated storm will move through the region today.
Wednesday, March 31, MidMorning FastCast
Walmart
COVID vaccination appointments available at select VA Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies
Marion man sentenced to 27 years in prison for using Snapchat to coerce young girls