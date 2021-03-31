Advertisement

Motion to equalize Lynchburg real property tax rate fails

A motion to equalize the rate failed Tuesday night after a public hearing.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Council voted down a motion Tuesday to equalize the real property tax rate following a lengthy public hearing.

A 2021 assessment saw total taxable real estate values increase.

If the city’s current rate stays at $1.11 per $100 of assessed value, tax amounts would go up.

The motion was to reduce the rate to $1.03 to equalize the rate. The motion failed 2-5.

A number of people spoke at Tuesday night’s public hearing, saying they don’t want to pay more in taxes.

“We had a couple of emails and people sent in that said raise the taxes, but the people that showed up last night unanimously told council, listen to us, do not raise our taxes,” said Jeff Helgeson, Ward III representative. Helgeson motioned for the $1.03 rate Tuesday.

Some council members said they need more time to think about the issue.

