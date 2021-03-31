Advertisement

New COVID cases, hospitalizations down in VA Wednesday

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus generic(WRDW)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 618,976 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, March 31, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,035 from the 617,941 reported Tuesday, a smaller increase than the 1,432 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 3,773,586 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s 3,700,610.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

6,482,193 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 5.8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same number reported Monday and Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are 10,252 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,242 reported Tuesday.

1,048 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,070 Tuesday. 51,481 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

