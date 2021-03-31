Advertisement

Pittsylvania Co. crash kills one, sends woman and child to hospital

By Sarah Irby
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a Pittsylvania crash that killed a woman and left two others injured.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 3 p.m. March 30 when a Mazda CX-9 traveling south on Honey Road hit a Chevrolet Cobalt head-on while driving left of center.

The Mazda driver, 40-year-old Amanda G. Lewis, of Danville, was taken to SOVA Health in Danville for her injuries. 56-year-old Linda Larue Carter, who was driving the Chevrolet, was also taken to the hospital, where she later died. Both were wearing their seatbelt. State police said there was also a 6-year-old girl fastened in a car seat; she sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

VSP said charges are pending. The department’s Crash Reconstruction Team was called in to assist, but the crash remains under investigation.

