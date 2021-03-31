Rain develops today with isolated strong storms

HEADLINES

Mainly cloudy this morning

Flash Flood Watch goes into effect today

Heavy rain and a few storms are possible

Colder and windy for the end of the week

WEDNESDAY

Moderate to heavy rain will spread into western portions of our region during the morning commute ahead of our next front. The rain will continue to spread to the 81 corridor by mid to late morning and into counties east of the Blue Ridge for the afternoon. Some storms could develop for the afternoon hours as the front moves through.

A Flash Flood Watch will begin at 6AM on Wednesday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

We could even see an isolated strong to severe storm for counties highlighted in green below. The main threat from any storms that do develop would be strong damaging wind gusts and localized flash flooding.

SPC Outlook for Wednesday (WDBJ Weather)

Strong storm could produce heavy rain and high winds. (WDBJ Weather)

Heavy rain is our greatest threat. Much of the region will see .5-1″ of rain with some locations seeing higher amounts near thunderstorms.

Heavy rain is likely as our next front moves through on Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

Expect unseasonably cool air to follow Thursday and Friday bringing lows back into the 20s/30s and highs in the 40s/50s. Winds will also be gusty behind the front and could gust 30-40 mph on Thursday.

Overnight lows drop in tot he 20s. (WDBJ)

Your Easter weekend is looking nice and sunny as our high temperatures return to the 60s and 70s.

Our Easter weekend is looking nice and sunny. (WDBJ)

