Roanoke-Alleghany residents in 1a, 1b no longer need to wait for invitation to schedule vaccine

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you live in the Roanoke City-Alleghany Health District and are in Phase 1a or 1b, you no longer need to wait for an email or phone call to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, as long as you’re at least 18 years old.

That’s as of March 31.

If you are over 65 or between the ages of 18 and 64 with at least one qualifying underlying medical condition, you can call a dedicated line beginning Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to schedule an appointment directly.

Eligible residents can schedule appointments for openings this week.

