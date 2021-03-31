Advertisement

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts receive an additional 13,000 vaccines to be used as first doses

By Ashley Boles
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After not receiving any doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for the last three weeks, the RCAHD director, Cynthia Morrow says this week the supply is different.

“This week we received, just over 17,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. We were extremely fortunate to receive an increase allocation of Moderna as well as 8,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson,” said Morrow.

Other neighboring health districts such as New River, Pittsylvania/Danville, West Piedmont, and Central Virginia are all vaccinating people who fall into phase 1C, while RCAHD is only vaccinating people who fall into phase 1B currently. The hope is that the additional allotment will make it so the health districts can move into 1C by the end of the week.

WDBJ7 asked Morrow if the reason RCAHD had to do with population size. According to Morrow, there is a combination of factors. Prior to this week, the state had been using a vaccine allocation based on per capita. Morrow said that the additional doses received this week deals with having more people who fall into phase 1B compared to other neighboring districts.

