VMI names its first female regimental commander

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ/VMI Release) - Virginia Military Institute has named its first female regimental commander.

Cadet Kasey Meredith, Class of ’22, has been named VMI’s next Cadet First Captain and Regimental Commander, the highest-ranking position a cadet can earn, for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Meredith is an International Studies major with a minor in Spanish, from Philadelphia, and a member of the Marine Corps ROTC program. She plans on joining the Marines after graduation, according to VMI. She is the 188th regimental commander and the first female in VMI’s 182-year history to hold the position.

As regimental commander, Meredith will be the military commander of the Corps of Cadets, responsible to the Commandant of Cadets for the training, appearance, discipline, health, welfare, and morale of the Corps.

“Cadet Meredith has distinguished herself as a strong leader during her time at VMI,” said Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins ’85, VMI’s interim superintendent. “The regimental commander plays an important role in the development of future leaders. Ms. Meredith embodies the VMI values of honor, integrity, self-discipline, leadership and is well-suited to make a positive impact on the Corps of Cadets. I look forward to watching her take command.”

Meredith serves as the 1stBattalion Sergeant Major and has served as a Color Guard corporal, as well as a fire team leader in the Marine Corps ROTC Detachment. She is also a member of the running and CrossFit clubs.

“Ms. Meredith distinguished herself throughout the application and interview process,” Wins said. “There’s little doubt that she is the right cadet for the position. She is a role model with a clear devotion to duty who will earn the trust and respect of the Corps.”

Cadet Meredith will assume her role as regimental commander at a change of command ceremony in May. She, along with other cadet leaders, will participate in a leadership development program between now and then to prepare them for their new roles.

