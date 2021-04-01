Gov. Northam: All Virginia adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 18

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that everyone in Virginia age 16 and up will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Sunday, April 18. This is ahead of the May 1 date that President Joe Biden set as a nationwide goal.

Northam made the announcement during a visit to a vaccination clinic at First Mount Zion Baptist Church in Prince William County, where more than 1,000 vaccines will be administered Thursday, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The office says nearly every Virginian in the highest risk groups who has pre-registered for an appointment has been vaccinated at this time, and those still on the list are set to receive appointment notifications within the next two weeks.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel—and that light is getting brighter every day as more and more Virginians get vaccinated,” said Governor Northam. “We continue to work with diverse providers and community partners across the Commonwealth to distribute vaccines in a fair and equitable way and ensure those at the highest risk are vaccinated first. Expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to put this pandemic behind us, and I thank all of the public health staff, health care workers, vaccinators and volunteers who have helped make this possible.”

More than one in three Virginia adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, and one in five Virginians are fully vaccinated. More than 3.7 million vaccines have been administered in the Commonwealth.

The governor’s office said it has taken some time to open eligibility to the general public, due to following CDC guidance to prioritize those at highest risk, and because the state has many essential workers, out-of-state commuters and a high percentage of the population that wants to be vaccinated.

In addition to phased eligibility determined by risk level, Virginia has worked to make the vaccination process equitable by providing resources in multiple languages, scheduling clinics in collaboration with community partners, performing grassroots outreach to drive pre-registration and scheduling, and implementing large, state-run Community Vaccination Centers in areas with vulnerable populations. The governor’s office said these efforts will continue when eligibility opens to the general public in Phase 2.

Twenty-one of Virginia’s 35 local health districts have already begun vaccinating essential workers who fall into the Phase 1C category, after providing appointments to every Phase 1A- or 1B-eligible person on the pre-registration list. Beginning April 4, districts that have invited everyone pre-registered in 1C will be able to send invitations to those in the general public who have pre-registered.

Based on the supply projected by the federal government, the governor’s office says all local health districts should have enough vaccine doses to open appointments to the general public by April 18. Those at highest risk will continue to receive priority in the scheduling process.

To pre-register, click here or call 877-829-4682. Videoconferencing in American Sign Language is also available on the website.

