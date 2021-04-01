Advertisement

Blacksburg businesses expect to see more visitors during Virginia Tech’s graduation

By Janay Reece
Apr. 1, 2021
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech recently announced plans for its spring commencement.

The news is exciting for the campus community, but also for hotels surrounding the university.

Bed and breakfast Clay Corner Inn says it is gearing up to see more visitors as the spring graduation season begins.

The owner says they’ll continue contactless check-in and have all social distancing guidelines in place.

“Because again, it’s been a long year and what we desperately need, the business that graduation will bring,” said Joshua Roseberry, the owner of Clay Corner Inn.

They are excited to have a little sense of normalcy again and to see more business coming back to Blacksburg.

