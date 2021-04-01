Colder weather rushes in with a gusty northwest wind

HEADLINES

A blustery and cold start

Snow showers in the mountains

Wind Advisories continue

THURSDAY

In addition to the mountain snow showers, winds will be gusty today. Wind Advisories are in effect through much of Thursday. Winds may reach up to 50 mph in higher elevations. We’ll also see a mix of sun and clouds as our highs only climb into the 30s and 40s.

Gusts up to 50 mph possible overnight into Friday behind the front. (WDBJ7 Weather)

REST OF THE WEEK

Expect unseasonably cool air to continue Friday bringing lows back into the 20s/30s and highs in the 40s/50s. Winds will also continue to be gusty through Friday afternoon. We’ll also see lots of sunshine which will continue through the weekend.

Our overnight lows Friday and Saturday morning will drop into the teens and 20s. (WDBJ)

EASTER WEEKEND

Your Easter weekend is looking nice and sunny with highs in the 60s to near 70. If you’re heading out for sunrise services Sunday morning be aware that temperatures will start off in the the upper 30s, but warm quickly through the day.

Our Easter weekend forecast is looking nice and sunny. (WDBJ)

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.