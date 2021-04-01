Advertisement

Court records: Missing man found dead in Boones Mill may be victim of foul play

(Alex_Schmidt | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found dead Monday in Boones Mill may have been choked to death, according to records filed in Franklin County court.

The body of William O’Dell of West Virginia was found in a camper at a home on Bethlehem Road about two weeks after being reported missing.

Court records, obtained by WDBJ7, reference a conversation between a Franklin County Sheriff’s sergeant and O’Dell’s son, who said he had gotten a call from a man saying a female had tried to sell him a Dodge Durango SUV belonging to O’Dell. The man told O’Dell’s son that the female said her boyfriend had choked O’Dell and left him in the camper on the Boones Mill property.

Franklin County detectives tracked the female and interviewed her. She told detectives she had watched her boyfriend choke O’Dell, and then she and her boyfriend took O’Dell’s Durango from the home. She then sold the Durango to a man in Roanoke.

Detectives have since taken possession of the Durango and are searching it as part of their investigation. They are also searching the camper and two suitcases belonging to the female.

No arrests have been announced in this case.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana buds are shown at Huron View Provisioning in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Governor Northam proposes acceleration of marijuana legalization
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Emmie, dog missing after crash
Dog that ran after I-81 crash found safe
Winds could gust 30-40 mph through the day on Thursday.
More showers tonight with gusty winds
Walmart
COVID vaccination appointments available at select VA Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies

Latest News

Local organizations take on April Fools’ Day
gavel
Montgomery County unveiling docket to help people with mental illness
Crash into creek at Bedford/Campbell county line
Man who crashed into stream dies after being taken to hospital
Roanoke Police investigating Wednesday night shooting