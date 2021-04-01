Court records: Missing man found dead in Boones Mill may be victim of foul play

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found dead Monday in Boones Mill may have been choked to death, according to records filed in Franklin County court.

The body of William O’Dell of West Virginia was found in a camper at a home on Bethlehem Road about two weeks after being reported missing.

Court records, obtained by WDBJ7, reference a conversation between a Franklin County Sheriff’s sergeant and O’Dell’s son, who said he had gotten a call from a man saying a female had tried to sell him a Dodge Durango SUV belonging to O’Dell. The man told O’Dell’s son that the female said her boyfriend had choked O’Dell and left him in the camper on the Boones Mill property.

Franklin County detectives tracked the female and interviewed her. She told detectives she had watched her boyfriend choke O’Dell, and then she and her boyfriend took O’Dell’s Durango from the home. She then sold the Durango to a man in Roanoke.

Detectives have since taken possession of the Durango and are searching it as part of their investigation. They are also searching the camper and two suitcases belonging to the female.

No arrests have been announced in this case.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.