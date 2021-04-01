Advertisement

Dabney S Lancaster Community College offers help to students

By Bruce Young
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dabney S Lancaster Community College is helping its students with more than just getting to classes. They handed out food boxes contributed by Feeding Southwest Virginia in a drive-through food pantry Wednesday at the main campus in Clifton Forge.

A similar event was at the Rockbridge campus Tuesday. Although it was part of a continuing effort to help students who are food-insecure, there were no limitations.

”So we’re offering this today free to all students,” said Jenny Wright, Chair of the DSLCC Community & Outreach Committee. “It’s a private thing, they don’t have to sign in and there’s no income eligibility. If they are a Dabney student, they qualify to get a box of food.”

They also maintain what they call the “Roadrunner Cubby Closet,” with food contributed from Covington’s Rotary and the Lone Star Baptist Church, among others, as well as other items like winter coats, for students.

