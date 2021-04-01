Danville Schools superintendent submits budget draft

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Danville Public Schools Release) - Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston has submitted a proposed budget to the Danville City School Board.

The budget was submitted Thursday night, and without any request for increased funding from City Council for operational expenses, it invests in five key areas:

● Salary increases for all employees

● Staffing enhancements

● Five additional instructional days

● Increased wrap-around services

● After school-programming

“The School Board has a unique and essential role in ensuring that all students have equal access to education and that all employees are supported in their roles as champions for students and learning,” said Crystal Cobbs, Chair of the Danville City School Board. “It is the board’s responsibility to make sure funds are allocated strategically across the division. We fully support Dr. Hairston’s proposed budget – a budget that invests in key initiatives that will move this division forward by focusing on the needs of all students.”

Employee raises budgeted for in fiscal year 2022 and the step increase received in fiscal year 2021 will equate to a 5% raise for all employees over the biennium, according to the district. The budget includes a step increase, plus an additional percent yielding an average 3.5% increase for fiscal year 2022, pending Governor Northam’s approval of the Conference Budget in April.

Hairston is proposing staffing enhancements that include the addition of certified teachers to reduce class sizes to 14-18 students each; Literacy Specialists for elementary and middle schools; increased technology support for students; and increased support for Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) programs at Galileo and George Washington High Schools.

Hairston is also proposing school be extended by five days to address the effect of what students didn’t learn during the pandemic.

Teachers will receive a stipend of $1,500 and other qualifying employees will be paid their daily rate for the additional instructional days for the upcoming year, according to the budget outline.

Regarding the wrap-around services, the proposed budget includes additional social workers and guidance counselors. For after-school programming, Hairston proposes increasing opportunities for enrichment activities by investing in and strengthening partnerships with key community partners.

“As we are all aware, Danville Public Schools stands at a pivotal moment in our continued pursuit of excellence,” Hairston said. “Our collective focus is to right the ship and to meet the challenge of educating our students at high levels. It is my desire, and that of the employees and the community, that our schools be the best and ensure all children have access to a high-quality education.”

Hairston continued, “We have a laser-like focus on every student being proudly enrolled in a great school system and one that ensures that every student’s barriers to achievement are overcome through high quality instruction and opportunities for extracurricular activities that serve to motivate success in the classroom.”

The proposed budget is a working draft for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2021, and is based on Northam’s approval of the Conference Budget. Pending school board approval, the budget will then be submitted to City Council by May 1, 2021.

School board meetings are held the first and third Thursdays of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the Danville Room at the School Board Office at 341 Main Street. The meetings also stream live on YouTube here.

