Drive-ins and cross county Easter egg hunts: local churches gear up for the holiday weekend

The second Easter during the pandemic promises to be packed with changes and precautions at many churches
The band at Fincastle Baptist Church plays during the Good Friday service, which the church typically holds on Wednesday.(WDBJ7 photo)
The band at Fincastle Baptist Church plays during the Good Friday service, which the church typically holds on Wednesday.(WDBJ7 photo)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At Fincastle Baptist Church, the countdown to Easter is well underway.

“Easter is the church’s Superbowl. There’s no doubt about it,” said Pastor Kevin Cummings.

According to Cummings, his church is ready to handle its second Easter during the pandemic, when churches across the region can normally expect their biggest crowds of the year.

“It’s certainly changed the way we do things,” he said.

For the second year in a row, Fincastle Baptist will have a drive-in Church service, this one schedule bright and early at 8 am.

“Which is something we normally don’t do,” said Cummings. “And then for our two in-person services, we’re asking people to preregister just so we don’t exceed our capacity within the guidelines.”

Fincastle Baptist Church certainly isn’t alone on that front. Some churches, including St. Andrew’s in Roanoke, not only require reservations, but are already full. Others, like First Roanoke, are adding services, offering four over three days.

Another tradition getting a tweak: the Easter Egg hunt.

“Traditionally on the Saturday before Easter, we’d hide 50,000 Easter eggs on our church campus,” said Cummings. “Obviously this year we thought we couldn’t do that, so we’re doing an Easter egg scavenger hunt.”

Families will be able to follow a treasure map from business to business across Botetourt County to collect their eggs. It’s one more change, Cummings says, in a season of them.

“Obviously we’ve been living in a time of immense change, so what a time to celebrate the greatest change, the resurrection of Jesus?” he said.

