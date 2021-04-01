Advertisement

Future Economy Collective mutual aid effort hits one-year milestone

Twice a week volunteers from the Future Economy Collective fill boxes with food, clothing and...
Twice a week volunteers from the Future Economy Collective fill boxes with food, clothing and cleaning supplies to fill the gap between other financial assistance programs.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday marked one year since a Blacksburg nonprofit organized mutual aid efforts to keep feeding families in the New River Valley.

Twice a week volunteers from the Future Economy Collective fill boxes with food, clothing and cleaning supplies to fill the gap between other financial assistance programs.

In December, the nonprofit opened a brick and mortar location to keep distributing these boxes and launched the Southpaw Café. All proceeds from the café go directly back to mutual aid efforts to help families.

“It’s been a mix but overall a massive honor to be able to do this and it fills us with so much pride and joy knowing that folks really do care about their fellow man,” co-director Gretchen Dee said.

The volunteers have filled 948 boxes this past year. If you need a box or want to help with the nonprofit’s efforts, you can do that on their website.

The Southpaw Café is open Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and sells coffee, bagels, soup, vegan options, plants, zines, art and spiced hot chocolate. There are suggested prices.

You can also choose to pay it forward for a future customer of the shop.

The nonprofit is located at the intersection of Draper Road and Jackson Street.

