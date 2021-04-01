Advertisement

High court: Charlottesville can remove Confederate statues

By Matthew Barakat, Michael Kunzelman and Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s highest court has ruled that the city of Charlottesville can take down two statues of Confederate generals, including one of Robert E. Lee that became the focus of a violent white nationalist rally in 2017.

The state Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a Circuit Court decision in favor of a group of residents who sued to block the city from taking down the Lee statue and a nearby monument to fellow Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson.

Charlottesville’s city council had voted to remove both.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana buds are shown at Huron View Provisioning in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Governor Northam proposes acceleration of marijuana legalization
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Emmie, dog missing after crash
Dog that ran after I-81 crash found safe
Crash into creek at Bedford/Campbell county line
Man who crashed into stream dies after being taken to hospital
Walmart
COVID vaccination appointments available at select VA Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies

Latest News

Gov. Northam: All Virginia adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 18
Governor signs remaining bills from 2021 Special Session
File image
Gov. Northam approves Voting Rights Act of Virginia
Marijuana buds are shown at Huron View Provisioning in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Governor Northam proposes acceleration of marijuana legalization
Virginia State Capitol
Groups urge redistricting commission to embrace transparency, citizen input