Lexington announces new police chief

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lexington Police Department has selected a new police chief. Angela Greene will begin her new role May 10, 2021.

The City of Lexington said Greene’s appointment comes after an extensive recruitment process led by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, which includes screenings and assessments, along with two interview panels, one of which was comprised of Lexington community members.

“We had a strong group of qualified applicants for the Lexington police chief position, and reviewed them with great scrutiny to find the best candidate for Lexington police chief,” said Dana Schrad, executive director for the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police. “Chief Greene is a highly skilled law enforcement professional, and will be a tremendous asset for the department and for the community. We’re extremely pleased that she will be the next Lexington police chief.”

Greene will replace Mike Frost, who has served as the department’s interim police chief since October 2020. Greene comes to the department with 20 years of law enforcement experience, with eight of those years spent in senior leadership positions. Most recently, she served as chief of police for the City of Portsmouth, Virginia.

“I am ecstatic to become a part of the Lexington family, and for the privilege to lead the honorable men and women of the Lexington Police Department. Working in partnership with our community, we will continue the successes in public safety that the city has enjoyed over the years, while elevating the levels of community collaboration and improving the quality of life for everyone,” Greene said.

“Lexington continues to attract talented professionals to the community. During the search for the new chief of police, we had 19 very talented and experienced applicants, from the State of Virginia and outside the state. Making the selection for the new Chief was surprisingly difficult, because we had several excellent finalists for the position. However, Ms. Angela Greene, who has had a long career, in law enforcement, in the cities of Richmond and Portsmouth, made her way to the top of my list and I am thrilled that Angela will be joining our City team and the community, as our next chief of police,” said City Manager Jim Halasz.

Greene is a native of New Jersey, where she was born to immigrant parents. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Pre-Law and Political Science from Fairleigh Dickinson University and is in the process of obtaining her Master’s Degree in Public Administration with Old Dominion University. She is a member of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Greene has two daughters, a 15-year-old and 20 year-old, as well as a 24-year-old son who serves as a firefighter for the city of Chesapeake, Virginia.

