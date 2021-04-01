Advertisement

Local organizations take on April Fools’ Day

(WKYT)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - Take a look at some of the April Fools’ Day pranks our local businesses and organizations are pulling.

Snowshoe, home of the famous Snowshoe Bike Park, has accepted the bid of West Virginia’s freeride phenom Cindy...

Posted by Snowshoe Mountain on Thursday, April 1, 2021
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Joke
Devils Backbone Brewing Company posted this photo on its Facebook page for April Fools' Day,...
Devils Backbone Brewing Company posted this photo on its Facebook page for April Fools' Day, with the caption: "Swarming to a porch near you...whether you like it or not."(Devils Backbone Brewing Company)

PLAY Roanoke and Mill Mountain Zoo crews have unearthed something truly extraordinary while working on the Mill...

Posted by City of Roanoke, Virginia - Government on Thursday, April 1, 2021

