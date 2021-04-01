Advertisement

Long-time UNC basketball coach announces retirement

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) and coach...
FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) and coach Roy Williams react late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Tar Heels are averaging 21.9 attempted 3s per game, the highest of Williams' 15-year tenure at UNC.<br />(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)(WIBW)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WDBJ) - The University of North Carolina announced Thursday the retirement of its head basketball coach, Roy Williams.

Williams is retiring after 48 total seasons as a basketball coach, including 33 seasons as a college head coach. The coach just finished up his 18th season as the head coach at his alma mater. He has seen 903 wins as a college basketball head coach, and has led the Tar Heels to NCAA titles in 2005, 2009 and 2017, as well as two other Final Fours, nine ACC regular-season championships and three ACC Tournament crowns. He led the team to a 485-163 record.

Williams, a 1972 UNC graduate, spent 15 years at Kansas as head coach, 10 as assistant coach at UNC and five as head coach at Owen High School in Black Mountain, North Carolina. He is the second-winningest coach in UNC history and third in Kansas. He was also a 2007 inductee to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Williams is also the only coach in history with 400 wins at two schools.

Coach Williams will hold a press conference Thursday at 4 p.m. While it is closed to the public, fans can watch here.

