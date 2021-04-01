Advertisement

Man hurt in crash into stream dies after being taken to hospital

Crash into creek at Bedford/Campbell county line
Crash into creek at Bedford/Campbell county line(Forest Fire Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man who died after being taken to a hospital following a crash Wednesday.

William Hackworth, 18 of Bedford, has been identified as the victim.

The crash happened the afternoon of March 31 on Route 460, near Route 858 in Bedford County, near the Campbell County line.

Hackworth was speeding in a Dodge Charger east on Route 460, according to police, when he lost control, crossed the median, hit an embankment and overturned in a stream.

The crash remains under investigation.

