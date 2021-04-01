“Mysterious” monolith appears on April Fools’ Day

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - April Fools’ Day brought a traditional mystery to Rockbridge County.

A monolith surrounded by strange figures appeared in a farm field near the Virginia Horse Center.

No explanation was provided, but it’s not unusual for this sort of thing to happen. Similar oddities have turned up in the county for decades on April Fools’ Day, including Foamhenge, a styrofoam replica of Stonehenge, which became a local landmark for several years before being moved to Northern Virginia.

