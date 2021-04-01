Advertisement

Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts moving to vaccination Phase 1C

(WTVG)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts will begin to vaccinate essential workers in Phase 1C beginning Friday, April 2.

The Virginia Department of Health said the expansion is possible because of an increase in vaccines received this week, including 8,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. VDH emphasized these doses are not affected by the manufacturing error that happened at a Baltimore plant.

RCAHD will continue to prioritize vaccination for those in Phase 1A and 1B who have registered to receive it. Phase 1A includes health care personnel and people in long-term care facilities, while 1B includes people 65 and older, frontline essential workers and people 16-64 with an underlying medical condition that puts them at increased risk of severe illness.

Phase 1C includes other essential workers in energy, water, wastewater and waste removal, housing and construction, food service, transportation and logistics, institutions of higher learning, finance, information technology and communications, media, legal services, public safety and public health. For more information on the phases, click here.

“We are excited about the progress we have made in vaccinations in our community so far”, said Cynthia Morrow, MD, MPH health director of Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts, “We look forward to expanding vaccination opportunities to more of the essential workers who have been waiting their turn. As a reminder, the best vaccine is the first one that becomes available to you.”

Remember, vaccines are available by pre-registration and appointment; Walk-ins are not accepted. Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine in Virginia can pre-register here or by calling 1-877-829-4682. You can pre-register even if you are not currently eligible to receive a vaccination. Those who register will be contacted when it is their turn to make an appointment.

