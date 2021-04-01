Advertisement

Roanoke Police investigating Wednesday night shooting

(Phil Anderson)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are working to determine the location and circumstances of a shooting Wednesday night.

Police were called about 10:45 p.m. March 31, and told a man had gotten himself to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The man sustained what police say appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

They don’t know yet where the man was shot, and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text information to 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

