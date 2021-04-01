Advertisement

U.S. Marshals form Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit

Southwest Virginia has formed a missing child unit to help address critically missing child and...
Southwest Virginia has formed a missing child unit to help address critically missing child and child abduction cases. The move gives more manpower to some of our smaller hometowns to get the job done.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Southwest Virginia has formed a missing child unit to help address critically missing child and child abduction cases. The move gives more manpower to some of our smaller hometowns to get the job done.

Right now, there are 333 missing kids in Virginia. The U.S. Marshal’s Office and other local departments have formed a task force that has rescued 30 kids since October. They say these partnerships are crucial to make sure children get home safely.

“We thought we would take that skill set of finding fugitives and use it to find missing children,” Western District of Virginia United States Marshal Thomas Foster said.

It’s an area launched by the Abingdon office of the U.S. Marshal’s Office. The Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit combines federal, state and local departments, bringing over a dozen resources together when a young person goes missing.

“Being a rural part of the state when something large scale happens, they have to come together,” Foster said. “I can’t think of really anything more important than bringing our missing children home.”

The group started working together in October but became a defined unit this past week.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is one of 13 sheriff’s offices that is part of the team.

“It’s not just about our local children; this is about everybody’s children,” Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp said. “We’ll have an investigator that is able to go out and to assist, not only to just our local area, but to assist going out into the farther southwest of the state.”

The group brings resources from all around to help find and resolve the issues that may have led to an escape.

“The moment a child goes missing we can sound the alarm, bring this unit together and go out and find the child,” Foster said.

The task force is hopeful to expand to the greater Roanoke and Charlottesville area soon to make these resources even more readily available across our hometowns.

Member agencies of the unit include:

  • Abingdon Police Department
  • Bristol (VA) Police Department
  • Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office
  • Carroll County Sheriff’s Office
  • Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office
  • Grayson County Sheriff’s Office
  • Lee County Sheriff’s Office
  • Russell County Sheriff’s Office
  • Scott County Sheriff’s Office
  • Smyth County Sheriff’s Office
  • Sullivan County (TN) Sheriff’s Office
  • Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office
  • Virginia State Police
  • Washington County (VA) Sheriff’s Office
  • Wise County Sheriff’s Office
  • Wythe County Sheriff’s Office
  • Highlands Community Services
  • HCS Child Advocacy Center
  • Department of Social Services
  • United States Marshals Service
  • Federal Bureau of Investigation
  • Department of Homeland Security
  • United States Attorney’s Office

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing West Virginia man found dead in Boones Mill
Marijuana buds are shown at Huron View Provisioning in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Governor Northam proposes acceleration of marijuana legalization
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Shooting investigation on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke
Shooting in northwest Roanoke injures two
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks

Latest News

Twice a week volunteers from the Future Economy Collective fill boxes with food, clothing and...
Future Economy Collective mutual aid effort hits one-year milestone
Governor signs remaining bills from 2021 Special Session
Crash into creek at Bedford/Campbell county line
Crash into Creek at Bedford/Campbell County Line
President Biden signs PPP extension
Paycheck Protection Program extended