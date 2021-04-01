Advertisement

VDH reports nearly 2,000 new COVID cases Thursday; positivity rate rises to 6.1%

Virginia Vaccine Tracker 4.1.21
Virginia Vaccine Tracker 4.1.21(WDBJ7)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 620,801 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, April 1, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,825 from the 618,976 reported Wednesday, a larger increase than the 1,035 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 3,850,838 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 3,773,586.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

6,503,356 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 6.1% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, higher than the 5.8% reported Monday through Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there are 10,268 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,252 reported Wednesday.

1,046 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,048 Wednesday. 51,541 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

